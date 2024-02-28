ORLANDO — A Florida Missing Child Alert is in effect for a 13-year-old girl in Orlando.

Madeline Soto was last seen in the 13500th block of Town Loop Boulevard and was wearing a green jacket, black shorts and white "croc" shoes. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.



In a statement to media outlets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said: "Many of you have inquired about the search for missing 13-year-old Madeline Soto. A variety of teams are out this morning, both searching, and continuing the investigation. More than 50 members of our Emergency Response Team are conducting searches in various areas. And detectives continue to canvas, conduct interviews and follow any possible leads.

"The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for Madeline’s safety, and our teams have been working around the clock in this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 407-254-7000 or 911.

