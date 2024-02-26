SANFORD, Fla. — Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced at a press conference Monday that 13 gang members are in custody concerning a shooting that took place on Jan. 16 of 2023.

The shooting followed a concert at the Barn in Sanford.

What You Need To Know Officials say a dispute taking place over social media between two music artists lead to a shooting of innocent woman



Seminole County officials arrested 13 gang members tied to the 2023 shooting



31-year-old Princess Tolliver, from Tallahassee, died from a gunshot wound



One suspect, Trevon Law is still wanted by authorities

Law enforcement officials say the incident stemmed from a dispute playing out on social media between two different artists, Kodak Black and Jackboy.

Officials say those involved in the shooting were a newly organized subgroup of O.T.F., which stands for “On Top Forever.” Sheriff’s office officials say it’s a subgroup of the Crips gang.

Authorities say the gunfire happened at 2:20 a.m. in the area of Rinehart Road, as Jackboy’s entourage was heading to Orlando.

Shots were fired at a van carrying six female occupants and 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, from Tallahassee, who died from a gunshot wound.

Officials say a great amount of manpower went in to getting these gang members off the streets.

“Probably one of the most significant follow-up investigations that we’ve had here in the history of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Lemma. “I want to commend them for that.”

Investigators say they issued 120 search warrants in the arrest while one suspect, Trevon Law, is still wanted by authorities.