PALM BAY, Fla. — Two Palm Bay police officers have been identified after recovering Monday after a series of shootings Sunday that left three victims, and the man accused of shooting them, dead.

What You Need To Know One Palm Bay police officer is recovery from surgery, an another was sent home



Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano identified Brandon Kapas as the suspected shooter; he also died



The fatal victims are: The suspect's grandfather William Kapas and retired priest Robert Hoeffner and his sister Sally

Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello described the incident during a press conference Monday afternoon, saying they first made contact with the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Brandon Kapas, while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of Forgal Avenue.

Officers initially made contact with his uncle, who told them that there had been an issue at the home and that Kapas "may have had some weapons on his person and also in his vehicle," Augello said.

When the officers tried to speak with him, they say Kapas quickly walked toward his vehicle.

"The uncle reminded and reiterated to our officers that (Kapas) had an arsenal of weapons inside his vehicle," Augello said. "To prevent anything drastic from happening, our officers confronted him."

An officer ended up using a Taser on Kapas, but it was ineffective, and after a brief struggle, the man broke free from officers and opened fire, Augello said.

Shots fired at the residence were reported at about 2:25 p.m., and by 2:36, Kapas had been killed, Augello said.

Kapas is accused of shooting and killing his grandfather, identified by police as William Kapas, during the incident. The vehicle he drove to the scene did not belong to Kapas, and when investigators traced it back to its owners — identified by the Catholic Diocese of Orlando as Father Robert Hoeffner and his sister, Sally — they were found shot to death.

The two responding officers were taken to Palm Bay Hospital and Regional Hospital for treatment, and Mariano said one was preparing to be discharged from the hospital Monday afternoon, and the other was recovering from surgery. Both are expected to make a full recovery, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, the Palm Bay Police Department released the names of the officers who were hurt: Stephen Ball and Nicholas Franze.

Augello said investigators have not yet determined what connection Kapas may have had with Hoeffner and his sister.

Augello commended the officers' quick actions during the confrontation with Kapas.

"Our officers actions yesterday prevented something even more tragic and devastating from happening," he said. "And potentially, what could have potentially been an active shooter-type incident and scenerio."

We are on the scene of a shooting in Palm Bay. @PalmBayPD responded to a domestic dispute near Emerson Dr. Upon arrival they found an armed suspect who ran away. Two police officers were shot and taken to the hospital, suspect was killed, and one other person died. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/KFu6Y1Hz9D — Massiel Leyva (@LeyvaMassiel) January 28, 2024

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate what happened, the police chief said.

Editor's Note: The suspect was initially identified by the Palm Bay Police Department in a press conference by the name Brandon Pappas. A subsequent press release changed the suspect's identification to Brandon Kapas.