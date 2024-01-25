FLORIDA — The Florida Board of Governors has removed sociology as a core course, affecting all 28 Florida state colleges.

The action follows a movement, which started in November, when Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. proposed the change due to it being a curriculum based on unproven, speculative or exploratory content.

“Students should be focused on learning the truth about our country instead of being radicalized by woke ideology,” Diaz said in a State Board meeting last week.

On Wednesday, the American Sociological Association issued a statement in response to the decision, saying it was “outraged” by the board’s vote.

“This decision seems to be coming not from an informed perspective, but rather from a gross misunderstanding of sociology as an illegitimate discipline driven by ‘radical’ and ‘woke’ ideology,” the statement said. “To the contrary, sociology is the scientific study of social life, social change, and the social causes and consequences of human behavior, which are at the core of civic literacy and are essential to a broad range of careers,” the association said.

The sociology course will be replaced by an introductory course on American history prior to 1877.