APOPKA, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office has filed a second-degree murder charge against Cory Hill in the death of his estranged wife and mother of four, Shakeira Rucker.

Investigators say she was found dead in an Apopka storage unit registered to Hill on Nov. 18, a week after she was reported missing.

What You Need To Know Cory Hill has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Shakeira Rucker



Rucker was found dead in an Apopka storage unit on Nov. 18 after she was missing for a week



Previous Stories: OCSO: Investigation underway as missing Winter Springs mother case becomes a homicide Charges expected in Shakeira Rucker's death, Sheriff John Mina says



Rucker went missing on Nov. 11 after she was seen on surveillance video getting dinner with Hill in Polk County.

The following day, Hill was arrested in Orange County in connection with an unrelated case where he is accused of shooting at his girlfriend and three members of her family.

Hill faces four counts of attempted murder in that incident.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Hill did not cooperate with investigators when asked about Rucker’s whereabouts. However, they say a call from an Apopka storage facility regarding an odor coming from a unit led to Rucker’s body being discovered.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Rucker appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

According to the charges filed with the State Attorney’s Office, both crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 12.

During a vigil two weeks ago, State Attorney Andrew Bain assured Rucker’s family that his office would “prosecute her killer to the fullest extent of the law.”