ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After a missing Winter Springs mom was found dead inside a storage unit on Saturday, charges are now expected against her estranged husband, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

“He will be charged with the murder eventually in this case,” Mina said.

Rucker's body was found in a storage unit in Apopka on Nov. 18



Rucker’s body was found in a storage unit in Apopka that was registered in Cory Hill’s name.

Hill is now the prime suspect in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have plenty of time to continue collecting evidence and attesting to build our case — so to charge Cory Hill with Shakeira’s murder. So, I’m saying that he’s the suspect. We’re not looking for anyone else. He will be charged with the murder eventually in this case,” Mina said during Sunday’s press conference.

Devastation is an understatement for Rucker’s family, who held out hope that she was still alive.

“I’m feeling heartbroken to hear the news of my sister’s passing and the way she was found. It’s devastating,” said Rucker’s brother Clarence Thornton. “We’re grieving this moment as it hasn’t even been 24 hours since we heard the news, but we’re here strong.”

During a vigil Sunday night, State Attorney Andrew Bain assured Rucker’s family that his office would “prosecute her killer to the fullest extent of the law.”

However, Bain said his office has not received formal charges from the sheriff’s office yet. He said he would meet with his homicide team to see what are the next steps in the investigation.

The mother of four went missing on Nov. 11 after she was seen on surveillance video getting dinner with Hill in Polk County.

The following day, Hill was arrested in Orange County in a separate case where law enforcement said he shot at a woman and her family.

The sheriff’s office said Hill would not cooperate with investigators when asked about Rucker’s whereabouts. However, a call from an Apopka storage facility regarding an odor coming from a unit led to Rucker’s body being discovered.

Mina said Rucker appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

“I want justice to be served. He needs to go down for everything. Everything. My sister should have never been in that situation. Not in a million years would I have thought my sister would have ever been in that situation. So, if you’re going through anything like this, please find help,” Thornton said.