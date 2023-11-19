APOPKA, Fla. — A Winter Springs mother who went missing a week ago has been found dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Shakeira Rucker was found inside a self-storage unit around 5 p.m. Saturday at 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka.

The sheriff's office says Rucker's family has been notified and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Family photos of Shakeira Rucker shared shortly after her disappearance. (Spectrum News)
Winter Springs Police say Rucker was last seen on surveillance video with her estranged husband in Polk County.

Sherrif John Mina is expected to hold a briefing on the case on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.