APOPKA, Fla. — A Winter Springs mother who went missing a week ago has been found dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say Shakeira Rucker was found inside a self-storage unit around 5 p.m. Saturday at 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka.
The sheriff's office says Rucker's family has been notified and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Winter Springs Police say Rucker was last seen on surveillance video with her estranged husband in Polk County.
Sherrif John Mina is expected to hold a briefing on the case on Sunday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.