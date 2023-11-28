ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Commission plans Tuesday to discuss the future of the property that was once intended to house a Pulse museum.

The onePULSE Foundation was expected to use the property to honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub shooting tragedy, but the nonprofit recently announced it is dissolving and leaving plans for the museum behind.

On Tuesday morning, county leaders will discuss what’s next as they work to recover the museum property site funded with taxpayer dollars. Orange County officials will also discuss their agreements with onePULSE, which they accuse the foundation of violating after making licensing agreements with an outside company. The foundation could be liable for damages.

News of the foundation dissolving came after cracks in the nonprofit appeared this year.

In April, the nonprofit’s founder, Barbara Poma, stepped away from the organization. Poma was also the co-owner of Pulse Nightclub.

Soon after, onePULSE announced it would not be able to build a permanent memorial on the site of the nightclub property. It was a project which was separate from the museum. OnePULSE said it was not able to come to an agreement with owners Barbara and Rosario Poma to receive the property.

Last month, the city of Orlando purchased the Pulse nightclub property to end the seven-year waiting game for families who wanted to see a permanent memorial come to fruition.

OnePULSE was still expected to finish its museum project on Kaley Street. However, those plans came to a halt after Orange County officials accused the organization of violating agreements, and then the foundation later announced the dissolution of the organization.

“Unfortunately, best intentions are not enough. We have been challenged by unexpected and definitive events, among them the inability to secure a full donation of the Pulse Nightclub site from the property owners and a global pandemic that brought with it critical limits and many unanticipated consequences, that ultimately impacted our fundraising efforts,” the organization wrote in part.

In a statement, the foundation said it is offering the city of Orlando and Orange County access to all existing planning and design materials. It’s unclear if Orange County will head up the museum project similar to how the city of Orlando has taken over the memorial plans.

The group "Pulse Families and Survivors for Justice" sent out a statement regarding the dissolution of the onePULSE Foundation, saying, “For years, we have criticized the onePULSE Foundation for exploiting and harming us. They never fulfilled any of their three changing mission statements. While we are grateful that they are shutting their doors, we still demand a forensic audit so that they are held accountable to their donors and to taxpayers for the millions wasted.”

Orange County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, to discuss the next steps.