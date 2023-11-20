ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County says the onePULSE foundation violated the terms of its agreement with the county to build a Pulse museum.

What You Need To Know The onePULSE foundation allowed another company to lease the property in question with County approval



onePULSE is reported to have engaged in other agreements with the company, something the County said it didn't approve



onePULSE could be held liable for damages

In a letter, the county says it discovered unauthorized license agreements onePULSE made at the site.

The agreements circle around industrial property bought along Kaley Street with Tourism Development Tax (TDT) funds on behalf of onePULSE.

The Spectrum News 13 Watchdog team uncovered that the property had been leased to the Nassal Company by the onePULSE foundation with the county’s permission.

According to the letter from the county, onePULSE entered into additional license agreements with the Nassal Company on Aug. 1, 2022, which the county says was not approved and a violation of agreements in the TDT contract.

The county is now asking onePULSE to terminate those unauthorized licenses and that the Nassal Company vacate the property within 60 days of receiving notice from the onePULSE Foundation.

The letter also says “due to the nature of the breach and the allowance of the foundation for other parties to use the property, the county deems it prudent to perform due diligence prior to accepting the deed to the property.”

It means that there could be some sort of action taken against onePULSE for that violation of the contract.

