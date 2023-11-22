ORLANDO, Fla. — After facing a series of challenges, the onePULSE board of trustees voted Tuesday night for the dissolution of the foundation and to transfer all assets.

In a statement, the foundation said they are offering the city of Orlando and Orange County access to all existing planning and design materials. They also plan to transfer the marquee program and events like the 49 Legacy Scholarship program and CommUNITY Rainbow Run to other willing organizations.

“In the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy, a group of volunteers came together in our grief as Trustees to form the onePULSE Foundation. Our vision was to honor the 49 lives taken, survivors and first responders, and to permanently preserve the site of the tragedy. We developed an ambitious agenda to fulfill these mandates and received positive support both locally and globally.

Unfortunately, best intentions are not enough. We have been challenged by unexpected and definitive events, among them the inability to secure a full donation of the Pulse nightclub site from the property owners and a global pandemic that brought with it critical limits and many unanticipated consequences, that ultimately impacted our fundraising efforts.

These unanticipated challenges have led the Trustees to vote late yesterday to initiate the transfer of our assets and the dissolution of the Foundation.

We are offering the City of Orlando and Orange County access to all existing planning and design materials and all the valuable work over our six years of working with those so deeply affected by the Pulse tragedy. We hope to transfer our marquee programs and events like the 49 Legacy Scholarship program and CommUNITY Rainbow Run to other willing organizations.

Throughout this process, we will continue to answer questions and offer complete transparency on our activities and financial information,” the statement from Yolanda Londono, onePULSE Foundation Board spokesperson, read.

Spectrum News reached out to the city of Orlando and Orange County regarding the decision, but have not received a response yet.

The foundation was created six years ago after the Pulse tragedy, with the goal of honoring the 49 lives lost, as well as survivors and first responders.

The group 'Pulse Families and Survivors for Justice' sent out a statement regarding the dissolution of the onePULSE Foundation, saying, "For years, we have criticized the onePULSE Foundation for exploiting and harming us. They never fulfilled any of their three changing mission statements. While we are grateful that they are shutting their doors, we still demand a forensic audit so that they are held accountable to their donors and to taxpayers for the millions wasted."

In October, the foundation announced it would no longer move forward with the plan to develop a museum honoring those killed in the shooting, which came after the city of Orlando voted to approve the $2 million acquisition of the Pulse Nightclub building.

Over the past month, the foundation lost two more members who resigned from the organization.

And this past week, the foundation was accused of violating the terms of its agreement with Orange County to build a Pulse museum. In a letter, the county says it discovered unauthorized license agreements onePULSE made at the site.

On June 12, 2016, gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in the Pulse nightclub in a terror attack, killing 49 people at the popular gay nightclub and injuring dozens of others.