ORLANDO, Fla. — During Monday’s city council meeting, leaders will decide whether they will approve a hotly contested decision to buy the location of Pulse nightclub for a memorial.

What You Need To Know 7 years ago, a terrorist shooting at Pulse Nightclub took the lives of 49 people



While an interim memorial now sits on the property, a permanent memorial has yet to come to fruition



Mayor Buddy Dyer says buying the property will end a years-long wait for a memorial, though some are concerned about whether the new memorial will reflect the wishes of victim’s families

City council members will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, to decide the fate of the Pulse Nightclub property.

The nightclub building currently still stands at 1912 Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando, however, it’s surrounded by walls of an interim memorial featuring photos of victims and families.

The current co-owner of the property, Barbara Poma, headed up the onePULSE Foundation before ultimately stepping away from the nonprofit. Over the years, there was back and forth over whether the property would be donated, and other ideas to build a memorial at a separate location, though neither came to fruition.

It’s been a waiting game for families who have hoped to see a permanent memorial for years. Mayor Buddy Dyer says by purchasing the property, the city can finally put an end to the wait.

“What I am sure of is the first step, and that’s acquiring and having control over the property. After that, we want to step back and decide what is the best step to ensure that in fact we build that memorial in a way to honor the survivors, and the families and the victims. And to make sure we get input from that same group as to what the best way to go about that is,” said the Orlando mayor.

However, some community activists don’t want to see the property owners profit from the purchase, which would amount to a sum of $2 million. Others are worried that the city will listen to input from only a small number of family members when it comes to memorial plans.

“My hope is that the 49 families run the memorial,” said Zachary Blair, president of VictimsFirst. “They have all the say and control on how it goes up, and I have no faith the city is going to do that because already they’re silencing their voices.”

On June 12, 2016, gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people in a terror attack at the nightclub that left dozens injured.