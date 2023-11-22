ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has secured an arrest warrant for Cory Hill to be charged in the death of his estranged wife, Shakeira Rucker, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

The body of the Winter Springs mother was found on Nov. 18 in a storage unit in Apopka registered to Hill.

According to the warrant affidavit, Hill faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Shakeira Rucker's body was found in a storage unit on Nov. 18



Cory Hill is expected to be arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, authorities said



Rucker, a mother of four, went missing on Nov. 11 after she was seen on surveillance video getting dinner with Hill in Polk County, authorities said.

The following day, Hill was arrested in Orange County in a separate case in which law enforcement said he shot at a woman and her family.

The sheriff’s office said Hill would not cooperate with investigators when asked about Rucker’s whereabouts. However, a call from an Apopka storage facility regarding an odor coming from a unit led to Rucker’s body being discovered, authorities said.

Mina said Rucker appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Deputies found four fired cartridge casings in the storage unit, including one in the hair of the woman’s body, and blood was splattered on the wall and floor of the unit, according to the warrant affidavit.