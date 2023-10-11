CELEBRATION, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff's deputies are working to identify a shooting suspect that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at a Publix on Celebration Avenue in Celebration.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it started with an argument between the victim and the shooter, who allegedly know each other and had "beef."

Lopez says the teen took a few gunshots to the back and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Various vehicles with no occupants were also shot, according to the Sheriff.

Sheriff Lopez says the shooter has not been identified and that the victim would not give authorities a name.