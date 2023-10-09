ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new traffic pattern will open Tuesday on westbound I-4 near Sand Lake Road in Orange County.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation closed two I-4 lanes until 6 a.m. Tuesday as crews work to complete the shift.

Officials say drivers should be aware of the change taking place and prepare for their commute accordingly.

All westbound I-4 mainline traffic will be shifted Tuesday onto a new temporary pavement in the median of I-4. The traffic shift will provide space to allow crews to begin road and bridge construction for the Sand Lake Road and I-4 interchange project.

The traffic shift will remain in place as the project progresses.

FDOT officials advise motorists to follow all posted signs. Construction schedules are subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen events.

Drivers are also reminded to stay alert and use caution while driving through active construction zones.

For more information on the traffic shift, visit the project's website.