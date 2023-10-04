VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Transit Services Division, which oversees Votran, announced VoRide — a new mobility on demand initiative in partnership with Via — will launch in November.

What You Need To Know VoRide to launch in Volusia County in November



Service limitied to the DeLand area



Fares will start at $2 per ride per person



Children 7 and under ride for free

VoRide will provide residents with a cost-effective, flexible, point-to-point transportation method, according to the county.

The service will initially be limited to the DeLand area, with plans to expand throughout the county in the future. Users can start and end their trips within the designated service zone outlined in the VoRide app.

The app is offered through Apple Store and Google Play. Passengers can set their pickup and drop-off locations, confirm ride availability, and see the driver’s estimated arrival time. People without smartphone access can book rides through Votran’s website or by contacting customer support.

The standard fare will start at $2 per ride per person. Riders can pay with either credit, debit or through the VoRide app. Children under seven years old ride for free.

Rides involved multiple pickups and drop-offs to optimize efficiency, the county stated, while maintaining low fares.

Vehicles, marked with the VoRide emblem, are also wheelchair accessible. Drivers are employed through Via and have gone through comprehensive background checks.

“VoRide is not just an evolution in public transportation; it’s a transit-progressive revolution in offering affordable, convenient options to our community,” said Transit Director Bobbie King. “We are redefining what transportation means to our residents and are thrilled to invite them to experience this transformational service.”

More details about VoRide, the app’s availability for download, hours of availability, and the start of services will be announced in the upcoming weeks, according to the county.