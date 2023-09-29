ORLANDO, Fla. — A fifth arrest has been made in the Poppy Avenue homicide case Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police in Colorado made a fifth arrest in connection to the case Friday

A 6-year-old and a 19-year-old died in the shooting on Aug. 29 on Poppy Avenue in Orlando.

A 6-year-old and a 19-year-old died in the shooting on Aug. 29 on Poppy Avenue in Orlando. That shooting left 6-year-old Alahliyah Hashim dead and her mother injured. Isaiyah Wright, 19, was also killed in the shooting. Investigators say the girl and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting. Hashim's mother remains in the hospital.

According to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, it appears rival gangs got into a squabble on social media, leading three teen boys and a young man to get into a car and commit the drive-by shooting. They went to the wrong house, Smith said.

The man arrested in Colorado Friday, Tyrik Omari Nichols, 21, joins 18-year-old Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy in being arrested in connection with the shooting.

Nichols was arrested in Arvada, Colo. OPD officials thanked the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, and the Arvada Police Department for their work in the arrest.