ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith is addressing more deadly violence in Orlando after a 6-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in late August. Smith is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to talk about what OPD is doing to curb the violence.

What You Need To Know A drive-by shooting on Aug. 29 happened on Poppy Avenue in Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood.



That shooting left 6-year-old Alahliyah Hashim dead and her mother injured. 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright was also killed in the shooting.



Investigators say the girl and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting.

Since the shooting, 18-year-old Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy have all been arrested in connection with the shooting and facing first-degree homicide charges.

Spectrum News 13 is not naming the teen suspects because they are minors.

Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns represents the area where the shooting happened, and he says there’s a plan to add some surveillance cameras in Poppy Park, near where the shooting happened.

“This is a popular gathering place for Carver Shores community, but also surrounding neighborhoods, so we’re getting three cameras in the park that will have live feed to OPD,” said Burns.

"We have kids who are killing kids now," Burns said. "So, we have to just come together as a community, collaborate and bring the necessary resources; one so we can stop the flow of these guns to our youth but also, if they already have them, we need to get them out of their hands."