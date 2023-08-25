CENTRAL FLORIDA — With an eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, two cities in Seminole County will open sandbag locations this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for possible inclement weather.
Meteorologists are tracking Invest 93L, a broad area of low pressure over Central America that is expected to move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea and could develop further.
Seminole County
- The City of Altamonte Springs will provide sand and bags to residents on Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. Two locations will open — at Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive (off Ronald Reagan Boulevard), and Westmonte Recreation Center at 624 Bills Lane (off Spring Oaks Boulevard). Each household is limited to 15 bags. Shovels are not provided. Park rangers will be onsite between 8 a.m. and noon for people who require assistance.
- The City of Winter Springs and Seminole County will make empty bags and sand available at Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive in Winter Springs, to all Seminole County residents on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. Each household is limited to 15 sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill them and load them into their own vehicles.