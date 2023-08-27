VIERA, Fla. — Less than two weeks after an alleged hazing incident, the Viera High School varsity and junior varsity football teams will return to play.

Brevard County Public Schools says several factors went into the decision.

They include a meeting with players and parents, an anti-hazing educational program, players participating in two late-week practices and "progress on the investigation."

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the hazing incident happened Aug. 14, but wasn't reported until late Aug. 16.

There is no word on any charges against any players involved.

Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin said on Aug. 21 that the varsity head football coach — identified on the district's website as Shane Staples — was relieved of coaching duties and remains a physical education teacher.

The Sheriff's Office says they will monitor the team's activities to ensure the student-athletes are meeting expectations.

The next scheduled game for the Hawks is away on Friday, Sept. 1 against Satellite Beach.