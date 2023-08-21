BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The football coach at Viera High School has been relieved of duties and all varsity and junior varsity football activities have been suspended indefinitely after an alleged hazing incident, Brevard school district officials said.

An investigation is being conducted by Brevard school district security, law enforcement and school officials. It comes just as the football kickoff classics were held last Friday. According to a statement from Brevard County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell, the alleged hazing incident involved the Viera High football team and several students at the high school in Melbourne.

“Hazing, bullying, and intimidation have no place in Brevard Public Schools, ...and we must always act in the best interest and safety of our students," Rendell said in a statement posted on the district's website.

District officials did not reveal details of hazing incident.

"We had an unfortunate situation where some kids acted completely inappropriately and, quite frankly, disgusting," Brevard County School Board Chairman Matthew Susin said.

"‘So, what we’ve done is we’ve moved as a district to hold those children accountable and the program accountable. We’ve removed the head football coach from his duties as head football coach, and we’ve taken all of the students that were involved, all the athletes that were involved and we’ve placed them on 10-day pendings, which means that they’re on 10-day suspension while they’re in the scope of looking to see if they’re going to be expelled or not. All indications are that they’re going to be expelled, the ones that were a part of it. We just want to make sure that this is not a culture.”

Susin and Rendell said a parent-player meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, where the incident will be discussed. None of the suspended players can attend, Rendell said.

School officials will continue to evaluate whether the program can be reinstated, but the head football coach will be replaced, Susin said.

"“The bottom line is that 99.9% of the children had nothing to do with this, and you have cheerleaders, you have band members, you have all of the other kids who are a part of the program who you don’t want to hold accountable,” Susin said. "...All indications are that Viera High School does not have a culture, but we have to investigate it."

As a result of the incident, all football players will be required to take part in an anti-hazing educational program before the program could be reinstated, Rendell said in his statement.