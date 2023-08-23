ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction crews have made significant progress Wednesday in the dismantling of unstable scaffolding on a downtown Orlando building after it prompted evacuations and road closures in the downtown area last week.

What You Need To Know Progress has been made in the effort to bring down scaffolding that was unstable



Since the scaffolding began to buckle, Orange Avenue has been closed for nearly two weeks



Businesses in the area are also impacted

Blocks of downtown streets have been closed for almost two weeks because of concerns over the unstable scaffolding.

Crews began tearing the down scaffolding last week and have removed the most unstable parts that left holes in the side of a building along South Orange Avenue.

Officials have not said how long it will take to remove the remaining scaffold or clean up the area and reopen roads.

Some nearby businesses have been closed for almost two weeks after city officials became aware of the unstable scaffolding.

According to a spokesperson with Balfour Beatty, the construction company involved, crew noticed their scaffolding was unstable on Aug. 9 and began taking steps to stabilize it as they worked on a plan to take it down.

“We are also working closely with the local authorities and appreciate their continued support as we work towards timely resolution. The affected area will remain secured until operations are complete. Balfour Beatty is committed to the safety of the public and the project area and will continue to work diligently with local authorities to ensure impacted areas and affected businesses can resume normal operation as soon as possible.”