LAKE MARY, Fla. — Fire crews in Lake Mary are monitoring a reported leak from a 2,500-gallon hydrogen peroxide tank at the Lake Mary Water Treatment Plant.

Officials in Seminole County say there is no imminent danger to the public and no change to water quality.

Lake Mary firefighters have been at the plant since 6 a.m., when the leak was first reported. Residents in the area received a reverse 9-1-1 alerting them to the situation.

As of now, officials say hydrogen peroxide released from the tank has been contained. The cause of the leak won’t be known until all contents are removed from the tank, they say.

Seminole County Public Schools told Spectrum News 13 there is no danger to students or staff at nearby Crystal Lake Elementary, but P.E. and recess will not be held outdoors.

A citizens’ hotline — 407-585-1391 — has been set up for anyone with questions about the situation. Seminole County officials say they will provide another update at 3 p.m.

Stay with Spectrum News 13 for updates on this developing situation.