TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Air Mobile Ministries is sending ten water purifiers to the wildfire-ravaged Hawaiian Island of Maui, President Joe Hurston said Monday.

Hurston said the water purifiers will help provide safe and clean water for the people of Maui to drink while the island tries to recover from the wildfires that have devastated the historical city of Lahaina and claimed at least 93 lives.

"This pump will pump 20 to 25 gallons of water per hour, no slow drip with this machine," Hurston said. "And that means, if it's 20 to 25 gallons per hour, each person needs half a gallon or 64 ounces of water a day. So that means 40 to 50 people per hour get the water that they need from dirty water."

Hurston said his group has sent more than 1,500 water purifiers to 51 countries to help provide aid. Air Mobile Ministries sent water purifiers to Puerto Rico after a major earthquake and even to the war in Ukraine.

Several Central Florida groups are rushing support to Maui to help people there. Several Central Florida Red Cross volunteers flew to Maui last week to aid in recovery and UCF fifth-year offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole, who is from Kapolei, Hawaii, said he was using part of the name, image and likeness money he received to help support the recovery.