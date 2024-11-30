We are talking about the beginning of the holiday season this weekend on In Focus.

JoDee Kenney speaks with Joanna Alberti, lead artist and owner of philoSophie’s design studio in Spencerport. Alberti said her inspiration comes from her customers and the various occasions they want to celebrate. While she worked as an advertising copywriter, Alberti said she kept a journal of ideas before taking the leap into opening her business full-time. In addition to a studio space in Spencerport, Alberti’s designs are available online. For other women looking to start their own business, Alberti said to focus on your passions. In addition to seeking feedback from family and friends, having a well-rounded business plan and a solid handle on accounting and logistics can drive success.

You can watch the full interview with Alberti above. And be sure to tune in for a look inside the biggest issues impacting Upstate New York, on In Focus with JoDee Kenney — every Sunday on Spectrum News 1.