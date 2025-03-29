This weekend on In Focus, we’re taking a closer look at upstate economic development.

JoDee Kenney sat down with Town of Colonie Supervisor Pete Crummey. They touched on his decades-long public service career.

Addressing economic development, Crummey called Colonie the "downtown of the Capital Region," saying there is more retail and business opportunity in the town than anywhere else between there and Syracuse. Crummey says if you want to go anywhere in the Capital Region, you have to go through Colonie, which has brought a lot of traffic to the town. He spoke about the number of town roads Colonie has despite being just 57-square miles. Crummey also talked about how even with a state-of-the-art police force, it is still a challenge to find officers.

