LOS ANGELES — A five-member committee Tuesday will consider the next steps for a proposed modernization and expansion project of the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is scheduled to host events for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the aftermath of January's wildfires and tasked with overseeing the rebuilding efforts, a top budget analyst told City Council members in February that it was no longer feasible to complete the project by May 2028.

Two months later, the City Council's Economic Development and Jobs Committee will hear and weigh in on recommendations that could see the project to completion months after the Games are over.

In a report dated March 28, City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo and Chief Legislative Analyst Sharon Tso reiterated that an expedited delivery option for the project would not be feasible, but also provided a phased delivery option for elected officials to consider if they wish to pursue the expansion.

That option would allow the city to authorize some construction, pause it for the 2028 Games, and finish construction after the events have concluded.

With the city facing a $1 billion shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year and as a result of an estimated $350 million in damages to street lights, recreation centers, a library and other infrastructure from the Palisades Fire, elected officials may decide to kill the project outright.

Last year, the City Council authorized $54 million for pre-construction work. The current scope of the project calls for 190,000 square feet of contiguous hall space, up to 55,000 square feet of additional meeting room space; and up to 95,000 square feet of multi-purpose space.

City staff said this design would provide for 750,000 square feet of contiguous hall space and more than 1.2 million square feet of total usable space across the Convention Center campus, which would overall help the city compete with other convention spaces in San Diego, San Francisco and Anaheim.

The project would connect the South Hall and West Hall together above Pico Boulevard, resulting in an 18-month closure for construction. If approved, the project would redesign the Gilbert Lindsay Plaza with more public amenities, as well as add new digital signs on the outside of the Convention Center.

Initially, officials estimated the cost of the project to exceed $1.4 billion — that figure has increased to about $2.2 billion following site investigations, budget workshops, risk assessments, among other discussions. The new estimate also covers costs for a new kitchen and concessions program, new electrification requirements, additional steel and structural support for the Pico Expansion, upgrades to fire alarms and other utility needs.

Additionally, the report noted a $421 million in costs the city would be on the hook for related allowances or contingency such as change orders, claims, staffing, and other categories.

Paying for the expansion project could be financed from bonds over 30 years, so it's spread out, the report stated.

If elected officials move forward with a phased delivery, Szabo and Tso noted they would finalize negotiating a price for the contract with APCLA, as known as AEG Plenary Conventions Los Angeles, the joint venture which would oversee construction.

A "contemplated" schedule sets commercial close and construction for September. The timeline also proposed a four-month pause for construction starting, May 30, 2028, for the Games, and project completion by March 2029.