SAN DIEGO — Running a bookstore can be a portal into a magical world, but Matthew Berger says right now it feels like being caught up in the conflict of a plotline.

“I wish I knew what we were anticipating because I think uncertainty is just kind of the name of the game right now,” Berger said.

Berger is the co-owner of Mysterious Galaxy, an independent bookstore specializing in fantasy and science fiction. Amid the Trump administration’s on again, off again tariffs, many readers are worried the price of books and access to them could be changed significantly. However, President Trump has argued that tariffs will boost U.S. manufacturing and protect jobs.

According to the American Booksellers Association, it’s likely that tariffs will increase the price of books and shipping, mainly because of how they could impact the cost of producing books and possible increases in fuel prices.

Berger says this will ultimately raise the price at their register.

“That’s everything from the supplies that we get from the small creators that we find, to all the books that we buy because the price of paper is dependent wholly on how much they’re charging on the tariffs from China and Canada where those things are made. And we don’t set the prices for books,” he said. “Books are already a luxury and all I can think is how much more of a luxury they’re going to become and that’s really hard for independent bookstores, especially.”

Mysterious Galaxy is known in the community for the number of author events and book signings they host throughout the year. Popular romance author Ali Hazelwood, originally from Italy but currently living in the U.S., has canceled UK book tours over doubt she could “safely” return to the U.S., citing current border concerns.

“Honestly, I’ve never seen that happen before,” Berger said. “And that’s a loss for us as a bookstore and for all the readers who are not able to able to meet and hear from their favorite authors.”

Libraries across the nation are also being affected by the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which distributes millions of dollars in congressionally approved grants to libraries and museums in all 50 states.

Patrick Stewart is the CEO of the Library Foundation SD and says their new San Diego Public Library Book Bike is an example of money from IMLS that they used to expand their outreach in the community.

“These types of programs, this opportunity, is now going away,” Stewart said. “Thankfully, San Diego Public Library has already purchased this [Book Bike], but there’s no more doing programs like this or getting the tools and the resources to be able to do outreach programs like this.”

In previous statements to news outlets, the Labor Department has said that “… [the IMLS] restructure is a necessary step to ensure hard-earned tax dollars are not diverted to discriminatory DEI initiatives or divisive, anti-American programming in our cultural institutions — these changes will strengthen IMLS’s ability to serve the American people with integrity and purpose.”

Stewart says libraries will often use federal funding to start new programs that provide job training and literacy services, like the Startup, an entrepreneur support center. He hopes the funding cuts can be restructured so libraries aren’t cut off from federal support.

“Frankly, librarians are the smartest people in the room always,” he said. “They can make a lot happen with very little resources and this is just another slice of the pie that’s being taken away from them.”

Just like the heroes in the stories they love, Berger says they will try to overcome any obstacle with the community’s help.

“The value of books and the stories and the worlds that these authors create as being worthwhile; and that extends to the libraries as well that are helping more readers find these stories and doing so much more for us,” he said. “If people come away with an appreciation and a willingness to come out and support the bookish places in their community and the authors in their community, then that’s a silver lining.”

According to the American Bookseller Association, the tariffs will impact things like paper, pulp and ink coming from Canada, Mexico and China.

Some international booksellers are re-evaluating their policies on selling to the United States.

“We understand that there are concerns around tariffs and international trade, and we want to assure you that we’re actively monitoring the situation. We have a dedicated team member who is keeping a close eye on any developments that could directly affect book shipments. At this time, there are no changes impacting deliveries, but should any tariffs come into effect that would affect our shipments, we will assess all available options and respond accordingly to minimize any impact on our customers,” FairyLoot, a monthly special edition book subscription service, said in a statement.