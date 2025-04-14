EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles County unveiled its 2025-26 Recommended Budget on Monday. It includes spending cuts to help offset budgetary pressures, including more than $1 billion in costs related to January’s wildfires, according to the county Chief Executive Office.

The budget will go before the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The budget reflects financial challenges such as the potential loss of federal funding and the tentative $4 billion settlement of thousands of childhood sexual assault claims brought under AB 218. At the same time, the county is facing slower property tax revenue growth due in part to declining home sales amid higher interest rates.

Due to the pressures, county departments are making 3% cuts in their budgets. The targeted cuts include eliminating 310 vacancies and more than $50 million in savings from cutting supplies, delaying equipment purchases and reducing the scope of some programs.

No layoffs are anticipated at this time, but the Recommended Budget — the first phase in the county’s annual budget process — reflects caution, restraint and uncertainty in the face of the budgetary pressures, the county Chief Executive Office said.

“We are in uncharted territory with these simultaneous pressures on our budget,” CEO Fesia Davenport, who will present the proposed spending plan to the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “Any of these alone would be daunting, but taken together these challenges — the wildfires, the AB 218 settlement, the threat of deep cuts in federal funding — are cause for great concern.”

Despite the constraints, the CEO stressed that the budget is committed to sustaining the county’s essential safety net responsibilities and to funding priorities set by the Board of Supervisors.

The budget reflects the passage of Measure A, which has already started to bring funding into the LA region to address homelessness.

More information about the county budget can be found here.