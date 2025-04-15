EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — LA28 on Tuesday unveiled an updated look at the 2028 Olympics venue plan, following approval from the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board last week.

“We’ve promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we’re proud to share the plan that will make it happen,” said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover in a statement. “Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience. The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures.”

Venues announced include Dodger Stadium, the Universal Studios lot and USC Sports Center.

“As the Host City for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles will become only the third city in the history of the world to host the Summer Olympics three times and these venues will showcase the best of our city to a global audience,” said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement. “This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before — from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy. And as we come together to prepare, we will help small businesses, create local jobs and implement lasting environmental and transportation improvements that will leave a legacy in our city for generations to come.”

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games — previously hosted in 1984 and 1932 — and first time to host the Paralympic Games.

Here is the updated list of sports, disciplines and venues announced Tuesday:

Los Angeles – 2028 host city

3x3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)

Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach

Carson – 2028 venue city

Archery in the Stadium in Carson

Long Beach – 2028 venue city

Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Target Shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach

Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

Anaheim

Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim

Arcadia

Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

City of Pomona

Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona

San Clemente

Surfing at Trestles Beach

South El Monte