LOS ANGELES — Adding to a long list of incentives to support Eaton Fire victims, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday adopted a resolution authorizing the approval of pop-up retail and commercial use applications in vacant lots cleared of fire debris in Altadena.

The director of regional planning was authorized to approve applications for a five-year period, with an initial period of three years and two possible one-year extension options.

Additionally, the director of economic opportunity was directed to set aside 500 Youth@Work positions in Fiscal Year 2025-26 for youth impacted by the fire.

The CEO and other relevant county departments were asked to report back in 30 days with a plan to establish a satellite America's Job Center of California site in Altadena.

The initiative was intended "to ensure priority access of worker and employer resources including job training, employer hiring and incentive supports, upskilling, resume and interview skills training, and rapid re- employment services," according to Tuesday's motion by Supervisor and Board Chair Kathryn Barger.

The temporary AJCC is meant to help displaced workers find short-term and long-term recovery help, training, layoff aversion support and potentially setting up a worker equity fund.

Working with local municipalities, the county is also calling for programs to help small businesses impacted by the wildfires find temporary space and set up marketing campaigns.