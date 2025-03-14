LOS ANGELES — Small businesses, nonprofits and workers impacted by the January Pacific Palisades wildfire disaster were set to receive the first $2.7 million of relief funds this week, authorities said Friday.

The money will go to 82 businesses and 324 workers who submitted their applications by March 2, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

What You Need To Know The businesses and nonprofits receiving the first funds had physical brick-and-mortar locations that were destroyed in the fires, she said



The workers experienced permanent job or income loss due to their workplace being destroyed or permanently closed



The county plans to announce the second round of awards the week of March 31, with an additional $15.9 million awarded to those who submitted applications by last Wednesday’s deadline, Horvath said

“Small businesses and workers are the backbone of our local economy, and the devastation caused by these fires has left too many struggling to rebuild and recover,” Horvath said. “Through LA County’s Small Business and Worker Relief Funds, we are taking the necessary steps to provide direct support to those who need it most. While this first phase of funding will help businesses stay afloat and workers regain stability, LA County is committed to supporting those impacted, and will continue to work with our philanthropic community who continues to step up for our most vulnerable Angelenos.”

Any business, nonprofit or worker who applied by the deadline and was not selected in this first round will be considered for the second, she said.

The money will be distributed through AidKit once applicants complete an enrollment process confirming their preferred method of receiving the funds, Horvath said.

The county was planning to start disbursing $53.9 million in relief funds in the coming weeks to impacted households, small businesses and workers, including $32.2 million directly from the County and $21.7 million in contributions coming from philanthropy and Gov. Gavin Newsom.