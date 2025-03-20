EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Shoe store chain WSS, in partnership with footwear brand Wolverine and Wolfgang Puck Catering, will honor the Pasadena Fire Department on Friday by donating 200 pairs of premium Wolverine work boots in recognition of the firefighters' efforts battling January's wildfires.

Firefighters will also enjoy a complimentary meal Friday as a show of appreciation for their service.

The event will be held at the Pasadena Fire Department's Training Division. Various firehouses will stop by in shifts to receive their boots and meals.

The Eaton Fire was reported on Jan. 7 in the hills above Altadena. It burned 14,021 acres in Altadena and Pasadena, leaving at least 17 people dead. Nine firefighters were injured battling the blaze.