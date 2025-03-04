LOS ANGELES — The LA City Council on Tuesday formally killed a proposal to provide eviction defense for nannies, gardeners and other residents who were impacted economically by January's wildfires after postponing a decision on the matter last month.

What You Need To Know In a 12-0 vote, council members noted and filed the proposal, meaning no further action can be taken on the matter



Following criticism from some of their colleagues and landlords, the Housing and Homelessness Committee refined the proposal in a bid to compromise with residents and landlords



In February, the City Council was split 6-5 on whether to approve such protections



The council members have previously stated that the proposal is not intended to prohibit landlords from pursuing evictions, but rather providing tenants with a defense in court

In a 12-0 vote, council members noted and filed the proposal, meaning no further action can be taken on the matter. Council members Traci Park and Nithya Raman were absent during vote, and Councilman Curren Price recused himself, as he is a landlord.

The proposal aimed to provide a defense for non-payment of rent and no-fault evictions for tenants who could show proof of economic hardships as a result of the fire emergencies.

While the city's attempt to provide such protections did not move forward, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution to provide eviction protections for renters and small business owners financially impacted by the January wildfires.

That resolution covers tenants throughout the county who were financially impacted by the January wildfires and who have signed up for relief programs, unemployment insurance or emergency benefits, owing to a loss of at least 10% of monthly income.

Landlords will be prohibited from imposing late fees, interest or other charges on rental debt, but allowed to challenge a tenant's eligibility free of charge.

The resolution will remain in effect until July 31. The initial proposal was to remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2026.

Additionally, the board also directed staff to report back on developing financial parameters of a fund, with at least $10 million to be managed by a third-party sponsor to support impacted tenants and landlords.

Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez, who introduced the city's proposal with Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, said the county did "what we were unable to do."

"They passed a set of strong protections for tenants who were impacted by an unprecedented event," Hernandez said. "What does that say about us that a governing body responsible for 88 cities could pass protections, but we couldn't."

The councilwoman added, "I'm grateful the county stepped up where the council failed, but let's be clear: We should be leading the fight for housing justice, not relying on the county."

Hernandez and Soto-Martinez introduced the proposed policy in January and originally sought a rent-hike moratorium for one year as well as expanded protections against certain evictions. Following criticism from some of their colleagues and landlords, the Housing and Homelessness Committee refined the proposal in a bid for compromise.

In February, the City Council was split 6-5 on whether to approve such protections. The matter was later scheduled for Tuesday after Hernandez called for more time to amend the proposal and address concerns by her colleagues.

The council members have previously stated that the proposal is not intended to prohibit landlords from pursuing evictions, but rather provide tenants with a defense in court.

Council members John Lee, Bob Blumenfield, Monica Rodriguez and Traci Park were among the members who voted against the proposal.

Lee argued such a policy would ultimately worsen the city's housing crisis, while Blumenfield raised concerns about how to verify whether a tenant experienced financial distress as a result of the wildfires.

Park, who represents the Pacific Palisades, sought the use of unspent Measure ULA funds for emergency rental assistance. City staff are exploring this measure.

Both the city and county also implemented policies to temporarily prohibit landlords from evicting tenants who have taken in unauthorized occupants or pets displaced by the January wildfires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously issued an order prohibiting evictions of tenants who sheltered displaced individuals due to wildfires, though it did not include pets. His directive is set to expire March 8.