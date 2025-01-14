Syracuse Hancock International Airport saw its busiest year ever in 2024.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said the airport saw more than 3 million passengers come through the gates last year, up from 2.85 million in 2023.

The figures were up, the airport authority said, despite Southwest Airlines' departure from Hancock in August. Southwest announced last spring that, due to weak financial results and delays in getting new planes from Boeing, the airline would stop flying to four airports, Hancock among them.

"The semiconductor-related travel uptick hasn't really begun, we had a major carrier exit the market in August, and we still saw unprecedented traffic levels here in Syracuse," Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri said in a statement.

According to data from the monthly activity reports, Hancock's busiest month of 2024 for total passengers was July, with 295,207 taking off and landing there. The effect of Southwest's departure from the airport can be seen in the fall, as total passengers dropped from July to August and again from August to September.