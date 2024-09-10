Workers at auto parts manufacturer BorgWarner in Tompkins County have walked off the job.

On Sunday at midnight, Teamsters Local 317 members and the company failed to reach an agreement in ongoing contract negotiations.

The plant is in Lansing, outside Ithaca.

On Friday, workers resoundingly turned down a contract offer from management, which set the stage for the strike that began Sunday night. Last year, the company announced that it would close its valvetrain production facility and consolidate into another location.