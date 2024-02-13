LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney has set a new opening timeline for its upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction.

The “Princess and the Frog”-inspired attraction will debut at Magic Kingdom this summer, Disney announced on Fat Tuesday, giving a clearer timeline than the previous “2024” opening timeframe.

The timing of the announcement coincides with the attraction’s Mardi Gras theme. Set after the events of the 2009 animated film, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will follow Tiana as she throws a Mardi Gras party to thank the community for supporting her dreams of becoming a successful business owner.

Disney also shared a first look at the new Princess Tiana audio-animatronic figure that will be part of the ride. It was made in a similar style to the animatronics of Anna and Elsa that are used at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Tiana won’t be the only new animatronic at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride will feature dozens of animatronics, including familiar characters from the movie such as Mama Odie and Louis. Disney previously shared that the original voice actors will be reprising their roles, including Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

There will also be a new band of critters that were created for the ride.

Disney has previously called it a “love letter to New Orleans,” and Walt Disney Imagineers have taken multiple research trips to the city to bring some authenticity to the attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will feature tunes from the movie and a new original soundtrack from New Orleans artist PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard. The critters featured in the ride will part of a band playing zydeco-style music on instruments they created from items found in the bayou. It will also feature artwork by New Orleans artists.

And even though Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a revamp of Splash Mountain—with the setting transformed to the Louisiana bayou—it will still feature the signature 50-foot drop.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, first announced in 2020, is also taking over Disneyland’s former Splash Mountain attraction. That version is set to open “later in 2024,” Disney said Tuesday.