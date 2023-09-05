Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's new ship, will feature new and familiar experiences when it debuts at the end of next year.

The ship, the sixth in the company's growing fleet, will embark on its maiden voyage on Dec. 21, 2024, from Port Canaveral, Disney announced Tuesday, along with a slew of other details about the new vessel.

The company said Disney Treasure will invoke the spirit of adventure and exploration — with those themes infused into the ship's design and onboard activities and experiences.

It will share similar similarities with Disney Wish, which debuted in the summer of 2022, including the layout and offerings. However, instead of Cinderella and enchantment, the Disney Treasure will pull inspiration from Disney stories such as "Aladdin," "Coco" and "Zootopia," as well as classic park attractions like Jungle Cruise and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

"The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager for Disney Cruise Line, in a statement.

Some of those new offerings will include a dinner theater experience based on Disney-Pixar's "Coco," a sweet shop inspired by "Zootopia," and a new adventure for the ship's AquaMouse attraction.

Just like on Disney's other cruise ships, guests on the Disney Treasure will be able to enjoy themed dining experiences during their trip.

Plaza de Coco, inspired by "Coco," will be one of the three rotational dining experiences aboard the ships. It will feature two different shows in a theater-in-the-round setting. The first night will take diners to Mariachi Plaza as Miguel and his family celebrate family togetherness with music. On the second night, the story will have Mguel reuniting with his great-great-grandparents Hector and Mama Imelda in Santa Cecilia for Dia de los Muertos.

Dining concepts from the Disney Wish will also make their way onto the Disney Treasure: Worlds of Marvel, and 1923. However, the Marvel experience will get an update with an appearance from Spider-Man and a second show that Disney says will be revealed at a later date.

Other dining venues include two walk-up cafes — Heihe, inspired by "Moana" and Jade Cricket Cafe, inspired by "Mulan." Jumbeaux Sweets, a "Zootopia"-themed ice cream parlor will serve 20 flavors of gelato and 16 flavors of ice cream, along with other sweet treats.

The Disney Wish's Luna venue, which hosts family activities during the day and adult entertainment in the evenings will become Sarabi on the Disney Treasure and it will be themed to "The Lion King."

The ship will also bring back designated spaces for kids, including Disney's Oceaneer Club, Edge and Vibe.

Disney Treasure will also incorporate elements from Disney's theme parks. The ship will feature a steampunk-style bar called Periscope Pub, inspired by Disney's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and a Jungle Cruise-inspired lounge called Skipper Society that will include references to the attraction as well as tributes to the "dry-witted skippers."

The ship will feature 1,256 staterooms with artwork from "Pocahontas," 'Up," and "Encanto." But its two-story, nearly 2,000-square-foot Tomorrow Tower Suite will draw inspiration from EPCOT with futuristic design elements, a full kitchen and a private elevator.

The AquaMouse attraction that debuted on the Disney Wish will also be featured on the Disney Treasure with a reworked story. The waterslide attraction will put riders inside a Mickey Mouse animated short called Curse of the Golden Egg, which finds Mickey and Minnie on an adventure inside an ancient temple.

The ship's Walt Disney Theater will host three Broadway-style shows, including Beauty and the Beast, Disney Seas the Adventure and a new, yet-to-be announced production.

Disney announced the Disney Treasure at its D23 Expo in 2022, revealing the ship's name and its adventure theme. The 144,000-gross-ton ship, currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, is the second in a trio of a new class of ships in Disney's fleet that will run on liquefied natural gas.

For its inaugural season, the ship's itinerary will be seven-night voyages to the eastern and western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Bookings for the Disney Treasure will open Sept. 12 to Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members and then on Sept. 20 to the general public.