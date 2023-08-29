Tropical Storm Jose formed in the central Atlantic early in the morning on Aug. 31.
Jose will track north over the open ocean east of Bermuda.
It will likely not strengthen much, if at all. Wind shear will increase after Thursday as Hurricane Franklin approaches the storm, and Franklin will absorb it by the weekend.
We're also currently monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia, Hurricane Franklin and two other disturbances with the potential to develop.
