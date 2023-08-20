Franklin remains a hurricane as it moves away from Bermuda into the north-central Atlantic.

It won't directly impact the U.S. mainland, but will continue to generate dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents up the East Coast.

Franklin is still a Category 2 hurricane, producing maximum sustained wind speeds of 100 mph.

The storm will continue heading east-northeast in the coming days, slowly weakening. It'll become a post-tropical storm on Saturday.

The edge of Franklin clipped Bermuda, but tropical storm conditions there have subsided.

While it won't directly affect the U.S., it will continue to generate large swells and the threat of dangerous rip currents along the East Coast through the end of the week.

What we saw

Franklin formed on Sunday, Aug. 20. After drifting in the eastern Caribbean, Franklin finally took an abrupt turn to the north two days later.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, it made landfall over the Dominican Republic’s southern coast, just south of Barahona.

Heavy rain led to landslides in the Dominican Republic, which killed at least one person, according to the Associated Press. Flooding also damaged homes and forced hundreds to evacuate.

The storm also left nearly 350,000 people without power in that country.

Heavy rain also fell in Haiti and the Turks and Caicos.

Weakened from its interaction with land, Franklin moved out into the southwestern Atlantic on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Despite combating wind shear after initially moving back over water, Franklin slowly regained its strength by the weekend and finally became on hurricane on Aug. 26.

Franklin became a major hurricane on Aug. 28, making it the first of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

We're currently monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia, as well as Tropical Depression Eleven and two other disturbances with the potential to develop across the Atlantic basin.

