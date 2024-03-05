JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars cut half their starting secondary Tuesday to create $16.6 million in salary-cap space.

The Jaguars released veteran cornerback Darious Williams and safety Rayshawn Jenkins minutes apart and hours before they were expected to use their franchise tag on pass rusher Josh Allen.

Williams, who started 30 games over the past two seasons in Jacksonville, was due to make $9 million in 2024 and count $12 million against the cap. The Jaguars will take on $500,000 in dead money while saving $11.5 million this season.

Jenkins, who started 50 games over the past three seasons in Jacksonville, was due to make $8 million in 2024 and count $12.3 million against the cap. The Jaguars will take on $7.14 million in dead money while saving $5.15 million this season.

The additional cap space will help the Jaguars bring back Allen and potentially re-sign receiver Calvin Ridley and left guard Ezra Cleveland.

The moves also send a clear sign that Jacksonville will be in the market for a cornerback in free agency next week and probably in the NFL Draft next month. Fellow starting cornerback Tyson Campbell is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Williams finished with 53 tackles and four interceptions last season, but the Jaguars are switching to a scheme that calls for more man-to-man coverage under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. That change, coupled with Williams’ production and salary, made him expendable at age 31.

Williams signed a three-year, $30 million deal in 2022 that included $18 million guaranteed. He notched 106 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles with Jacksonville. He previously played four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The moves came a day after the Jaguars cleared $3.5 million in cap space by releasing veteran defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.