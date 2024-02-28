ORLANDO, Fla. — Midfielder Nico Lodeiro got the scoring started for Orlando City and added an assist as the Lions defeated Calgary FC 3-1 Tuesday night to advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16.

The aggregate score in the round was 6-1.

"We achieved a lot today with rotating different players," Lions coach Oscar Pareja said. "Trying to time our week that is, as you know, difficult with the game coming, and we just played last Saturday here. So, I’m happy with the group. I think we all refreshed today with the group playing and those who have not played and the ones who have been resting. I’m happy now just thinking about the next game, and we’ll think about the next steps in CONCACAF next week.”

Mexican soccer power Tigres UANL will travel to Orlando on March 5 for the first leg of the next series, and the second leg will be played March 12 in Monterrey, Mexico. The series will be a rematch from last year, when the Tigres advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ramiro Enrique scored on Lodeiro's assist in the 71st minute, and Kyle Smith finished the scoring on an assist by Facundo Torres in the 88th minute to complete the Lions' scoring. Lodeiro, who signed with Orlando City in the offseason, got his goal on an assist by newly acquired designated player Luis Muriel in the 48th minute.

Season-ticket members and recognized supporter groups can buy tickets to the March 5 match now. The general public can purchase tickets online starting Thursday.