DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Next year's Daytona 500 will be run on Feb. 16, 2025, Daytona International Speedway announced.

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher and 2024 Daytona 500 champion William Byron made the announcement Monday during the Daytona 500 Champion’s Celebration and Lunch with Hendrick Motorsports

“Our loyal fans saw the drivers put on quite the show, and they were on the edge of their seats the entire race," Kelleher said. "I know that passion and love for the Daytona 500 will carry over next year into the 67th running of The Great American Race.”

Race fans can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access to the 2025 Daytona 500 by logging on to DAYTONA500.com and completing the pre-sale registration form. To receive priority access to seats, camping, and other experiences, fans may place a $25 deposit to receive an early purchase link.

Tickets for the grandstand and camping sold out early for the 2024 race.

Fans don't have to wait until next year to see racing at Daytona International Speedway, though. Tickets remain available to the Daytona Supercross on Saturday and to Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend on Aug. 23-24, 2024.