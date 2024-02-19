DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After rain postponed two days of racing at Daytona International Speedway, it has finally moved out and there is sunshine at the track.

Race fans, at least the ones who stuck around, were ready Monday for those four iconic words of NASCAR racing, "Drivers, start your engines" and a doubleheader of racing featuring the Daytona 500 and the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300.

The Daytona 500 was scheduled to rev up at 4 p.m., but did not get started right at that time. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave the command for drivers to start their engines a little after 4:15 p.m.

The Xfinity race, which originally was scheduled for Saturday, will be run an hour after the end of the 500.

While some race fans said they had obligations to get back to and they couldn’t stay for Monday, others — including some who were off for the Presidents Day holiday — were able to stay.

For fans, it’s been a weekend of waiting.

“I just feel bad for the fans,” Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said. “I mean, they want to see a race. I want to see a race. I think of the amazing pre-race show that we have built — from DJ Khaled to The Rock to the Thunderbirds to Pitbull — and now all of that, it’s kind of written with a pencil with what we actually can deliver.”

Pitbull and DJ Khaled couldn't stick around, Johnson stayed around to be grand marshal for the Daytona 500, and the Thunderbirds flew overhead before the race.

Pitbull was scheduled to perform the pre-race concert in the Daytona infield, but it was scrapped because of steady rain. He agreed to return in 2025 for the same event. Khaled said he unable to stay Monday for his role as honorary starter.

The good news is a full afternoon and evening of racing will be a go.

Fans with Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone may attend both the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Daytona 500, officials said.

One family that came all the way from Canada said they stayed in the area.

“The excitement, even though we never got into the track yet, is just starting to build," said attendee Allen Whiteman. "Had trouble sleeping last night (Saturday), and it won’t be any different tonight (Sunday).”

Whiteman's family said despite the rain, they plan to make the best of their trip, as this was their first time at Daytona Beach.

The last time the Daytona 500 was postponed a full day was in 2012. NASCAR completed 20 laps in 2020 before rain halted activity, and the race resumed the next day. This year’s Daytona 500 was only the third time in the race’s 66-year history it was postponed.

The Daytona 500 is live on Fox, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.