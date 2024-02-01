ORLANDO, Fla. — Forward Duncan McGuire will join the Blackburn Rovers of the English Football League Championship on a six-month loan from Orlando City SC, with an option to buy, the Major League Soccer team announced Thursday.

McGuire, 22, made 24 starts in 36 appearances for the Lions across all competitions last season, his rookie campaign out of Creighton. He scored 15 goals and was tied for second on the Lions in MLS regular-season goals, including four game-winners. Orlando City made McGuire the sixth overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to test myself abroad," McGuire said. "I know I would not have this opportunity without the support of my teammates, my coaches and the front office at Orlando City. Just 12 months ago, I was leaving college soccer, hoping to make my way, and I believe I have made the most of the opportunities that were presented to me in this time. Thank you again to my family, my teammates and all the Orlando City fans and staff. My goal is to go to England and show everyone what I am capable of.”

The announcement comes just over three weeks before the Lions' MLS regular-season opener on Feb. 24 and three weeks before their CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Calgary on Feb. 21.

The details of the loan agreement were not revealed.

"It has always been very important for our club to find and provide the best opportunities for players to continue making strides in their career, and this situation with Duncan was no different,” Orlando City SC Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi said. “Duncan is a player that, from the time we drafted him to now, grew quickly over the course of the year. We’re happy to have found an opportunity for him to play in England, an ask he made of the club to accomplish a personal goal of his. We’re looking forward to him making the most of his time with Blackburn and will be cheering him on from afar.”