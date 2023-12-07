ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Lions will face off with the Club de Regatas do Flamenco on Jan. 27 as their first game of the 2024 year.

This FC Series friendly match at Camping World Stadium will be Orlando City's first as it prepares for its 2024 season, and it kick-starts the Lions’ 10th season in Major League Soccer.

“Flamengo is one of the most historic clubs in Brazil, with the most on-the-field national championships, three Libertadores titles and a world championship," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando City SC executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager said in a press release. "This is both an exciting way to open the new year for our supporters and a great test for our team, as we look toward a 2024 that also includes CONCACAF Champions Cup early on. We’re excited to have the eyes of the Nação on Orlando during this time and are hopeful that this match will be the springboard for a very successful 2024 for our team and fans.”

The official start time will be announced later.

When the teams played in 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Flamenco edged Orlando City 1-0.

Orlando City is coming off a season when it totaled 18 wins, 63 points and the second overall seeding in the MLS postseason. The Lions reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Group and single-match presale information are available at FCSeries.com. Public tickets go on sale Dec. 12. Orlando City season ticket members will have a match ticket presale and will be contacted directly by their member services representative at a later date.