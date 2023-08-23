ORLANDO, Fla. — Volleyball is a sport Dionna Mitchell has loved since she stepped on the court as a 9-year-old. As the team prepares for the start of the 2023 season, Timber Creek’s outside hitter is hoping to lead her team deep into the playoffs in her senior season.

She says some of the hardest practices to prepare for are the ones right before the first game of the season.

"I really love it, I really do," Mitchell said. "It’s a tough practice, but I think we will get through it."

And Mitchell has done more than just getting through it in volleyball as she enters her fourth year as a starter. Last year she led the Wolves with 340 kills and guided them to 15 wins.

"I love to hit the ball or spike the ball, do my thing and get kills," she said.

Her success has led to the opportunity to play in college. In April, she chose Georgetown University.

"It’s a really great academic school and I love the coach and the coaching staff that is there, and I really want to help build up the program when I get there," Mitchell said. "(Washington D.C.) is just a beautiful area, and I have family up there as well, so I think it’s a good opportunity."

Georgetown isn’t an easy school to get into, but Mitchell’s grade-point average surely helped.

"It's 4.9 (on a 5.0 scale) now," Mitchell said. "It has gone up since last season."

When she gets to Georgetown, she already knows what she wants to study.

"I love science," Mitchell said. "It’s my favorite subject. It’s been my favorite subject since I was little. So I really think going into human science I can do different things, like global health or study genetics. I can take it anywhere."

With her academic goals and athletic responsibilities, she challenges herself.

"It takes a lot of long nights and a lot of studying, but if you have the will and the drive and determination to do it because I know I want to do big things," she said.