CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — The forecast did not look promising for the SpaceX launch of a Turkish communications satellite for early Monday evening, but SpaceX launched the mission after being pushed back several times during the day.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET. The Turksat 6A mission was supposed to take off at 5:21 p.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron gave 30% chance of good launch conditions, with the concerns being the cumulus cloud, anvil cloud and surface electric fields rules.

“For both Monday and Tuesday, the ridge is expected to shift south of the spaceport, bringing weak southwesterly winds and coastal afternoon thunderstorms to the Cape. Some of these storms may produce 40 mph or greater winds,” the squadron stated.

Going up

The Falcon 9's first-stage booster B1076 has 14 missions to its unique name already:

After the stage separation, the first-stage rocket landed on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that was in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/iMycx7KvaW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 8, 2024

About the mission

Based in Turkey, the Türksat Satellite Communications Cable TV and Operations Incorporated will have its 10th Turksat satellite sent up.

The last one went up in December 2021 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, courtesy of SpaceX.

This satellite that will provide data, internet and communications, will be placed in a geocentric orbit, stated the company.

"Our local and national communication satellite, which will have a power of 7.5 kilowatts, will have 20 transponders. Our Türksat 6A satellite will serve in Ku Band and will also provide service in new geography such as South-East Asia, which could not be covered by previous Türksat satellites," stated the company.