CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — SpaceX plans to send up two satellites for a European telecommunications company on Sunday afternoon.

The 89-minute launch window opens at 4:08 p.m. ET, Sunday, and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, stated the company.

The 45th Weather Squadron has given a 70% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only concern being the cumulus cloud rule.

“Low-topped cumulus ahead of (a weak) front will be the main concern for (Sunday) afternoon’s launch attempt, as any that move over the launch pad may pose a threat for violating flight-through constraints of the Cumulus Cloud Rule,” the squadron stated.

If the launch is delayed, SpaceX stated the next attempt will be Monday with the same launch window. However, the squadron predicts that the percentage of good launch weather will drop down to 40%.

First-stage booster’s history

Before this mission, this Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, named B1076, has eight flights on its resume.

Once the stage separation takes place, the first-stage booster is expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas.

About the mission

Take a #BTS peek at the preparations as we’re getting ready to launch our third pair of #O3bmPOWER satellites! 🚀🛰️🛰️ @spacex livestream details below 👇 #ShareAnywhere @BoeingSpace



🗓️ Sunday, 12 November

🕟 4:08pm EST | 10:08pm CET

▶️ https://t.co/KwAB6QLWok pic.twitter.com/PQX8ymtfvk — SES (@SES_Satellites) November 12, 2023

SES, a Luxembourg-based telecommunications company, will have two of its satellites sent up to medium-Earth orbit, which is between 1,243 miles and 22,236 miles (2,000 kilometers and 35,786 kilometers) above sea level.

The O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites, built by Boeing, will provide internet services over most of the round world, stated the Kennedy Space Center.

Spectrum News reached out to SES for further comment about the launch and has not yet received a reply.