CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — Coming on the heels of the Crew-8 launch, SpaceX had another successful liftoff on Monday, this time being more Starlink satellites headed to orbit.

The California-based company sent up its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the Starlink 6-41 mission, it confirmed.

The 45th Weather Squadron gave an 80% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only worries being the cumulus cloud and anvil cloud rules.

Taking off from the launch pad

This will be the 13th launch for SpaceX’s first-stage booster B1073. The 12 missions it has successfully launched before this one are:

After the stage separation, the rocket’s first-stage booster is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas that was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

SpaceX sent up 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The satellites provide broadband internet to many parts of the world, stated the SpaceX-owned company Starlink.

Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recorded the following Starlink satellites before the Starlink 6-41 mission.