The number of clean energy jobs in New York state has reached a record high with 178,000 employees in the industry at the end of 2023, according to findings from the 2024 New York Clean Energy Industry Report.

That’s an increase of 7,700 from the year prior.

The report found the state’s clean energy economy grew 5% from 2022 to 2023, which is more than double the statewide economic growth rate, and added more than 32,000 jobs since 2016, when the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) first began tracking clean energy jobs.

Among the report’s other findings:

Clean and alternative transportation jobs grew the fastest at 16%

Electric vehicle charging jobs surged by 27% over the last year

Grid modernization and energy storage jobs increased by 7%

Roughly one-third of clean energy jobs were in disadvantaged communities

“The growth we are seeing in New York’s clean energy job market is reflective of our momentum and unwavering commitment to reducing emissions and protecting the environment in New York State,” NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris said in a statement. “As the Clean Energy Industry Report details, buildings and transportation added the most jobs last year, furthering the impact of our keen focus on addressing these two sectors that contribute the most to poor air quality statewide.”

The report comes a day after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that contracts have been executed for 23 large-scale renewable energy projects that will provide 2.3 gigawatts of clean energy and are expected to create more than 2,500 jobs and generate more than $4.7 billion in private investment.